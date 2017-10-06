Khloé Kardashian Fans Think This New Picture Is Confirmation Of Her Pregnancy

Ever since the bombshell reports that Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are possibly pregnant, we've been waiting for any sign of confirmation from the women themselves. While they still haven't come out and confirmed or denied the news, that hasn't stopped fans from analyzing their every move for clues. Currently, people think a slew of Khloé Kardashian's recent Instagram posts are hinting that her pregnancy is underway, and also subtly showing off her belly.
First, the Kardashian posted this picture promoting Good American's new leather-like denim mini skirts.
"JUST DROPPED!! One of my favorite minis!!" she captioned the picture. "The sexiest waxed leather-like @goodamerican denim!! You'll be rocking these all season long ladies ??? Get yours now on goodamerican.com."
While the caption doesn't say anything about the rumors, the way she's holding her stomach could be construed as a nod to the pregnancy. However, we don't know when this picture was taken, so there's know way to say for sure.
Then, earlier on Friday, she uploaded a selfie with a caption that could be talking about her journey towards motherhood. Maybe.
"Lord, Thank You for giving me the health and strength I need to overcome every stronghold in my life and for loving me unconditionally in the times that I may fail you," she wrote. "Amen."
Reports of Khloé's pregnancy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson (whom the reality star has been dating since September 2016) broke late last month after multiple sources confirmed the news to People.
"Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled," a source told the outlet. "This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle."
Looking for clues is all well and good, but we won't truly be on board until we hear the news from Khloé herself.
