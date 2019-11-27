Cringe Your Way Through This Dakota Johnson & Ellen DeGeneres Interview

Dakota Johnson’s dry, muted humor always guarantees a certain kind of interview, so when paired with the high energy of Ellen DeGeneres, it’s kind of like water and oil. The actress, who appears in the upcoming film The Peanut Butter Falcon, turned 30 last month. Almost as soon as she sat down, DeGeneres had a bone to pick about her recent birthday celebrations, and Johnson handled it in her quietly funny, totally awkward way.
Before they got to any questions about Shia LaBeouf or Chris Martin, DeGeneres claimed she didn't receive an invitation to Johnson's 30th birthday party, which Johnson firmly refuted.
"Actually, no, that’s not the truth," she replied. "Ellen, you were invited. No, last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of shit about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited.”
Johnson also admitted that she wasn’t sure DeGeneres even liked her — especially since she didn’t come to this most recent party — which prompted the host to do a frantic metaphorical flip through her calendar.
"I was invited?" DeGeneres asked aloud to her producer. "Why didn’t I go?"
The answer? Johnson’s party was in Malibu, which DeGeneres said is a little too far for her.
Johnson got her revenge for the snub, however, and had comedian Tig Notaro perform at the celebration. Notaro is her “favorite comedian,” Johnson said, prompting DeGeneres to reply that Jennifer Aniston is her favorite actress. Take that, uh, both of you.
The two managed to wriggle their way out of this awkwardness and into a normal interview, but the tone had been set. Johnson was stoic when it came to questions about boyfriend Chris Martin, instead only speaking about her work. Fine, you two, I'll throw a party and you're both invited.
Watch the awkward exchange below.
