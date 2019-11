Cringe Your Way Through This Dakota Johnson & Ellen DeGeneres Interview

Dakota Johnson’s dry, muted humor always guarantees a certain kind of interview , so when paired with the high energy of Ellen DeGeneres, it’s kind of like water and oil. The actress, who appears in the upcoming film The Peanut Butter Falcon, turned 30 last month. Almost as soon as she sat down , DeGeneres had a bone to pick about her recent birthday celebrations, and Johnson handled it in her quietly funny, totally awkward way.