Celebrities, too, love to scare, mess with, and toy with other people. We have an entire backlog of Punk’d as proof.
But one key difference between celebrities’ mischievous nature and ours? Access to boundless resources and famous friends. That’s what makes these elaborate, star-studded hoaxes all the more entertaining. Bring out the film crews, because there’s nothing too embarrassing, extravagant, or absurd for these celebrity pranks.
From Ellen DeGeneres, the queen of scaring people, to Adele’s heartwarming prank on her impersonators, these absolutely epic jokes will make you feel grateful for YouTube. We get to replay the reactions not once, not twice, but again and again and again. Thanks, Ellen.
So, in honor of April Fools' Day: Press play, enjoy, and begin planning your own wild prank.