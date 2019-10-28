Jennifer Aniston Had A Very Eventful Appearance On The Ellen Show

Friends star, Morning Show star, Instagram star — Jennifer Aniston can do it all, so it was only appropriate that her appearance on Ellen on Monday was just as varied as she is. Her time with the comedian and host included a smooch, giving away free iPhone 11s, and Charlie Puth. Plus, she even teased the possibility of a Friends reunion, which is exactly the kind of happy news we need after Netflix announced the sitcom would be leaving the platform next year.
To be clear, the possibility of a reboot gets a hard "no" from the actress, but that doesn't mean the cast — who all recently appeared in Aniston's first Instagram post — doesn't have something else up their sleeves.
"Listen we would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is," she explained. "So, we're just trying. We're working on something."
She delivered these words of truth to none other than Charlie Puth, Number One Friends Fan who she decided to surprise during his own interview. Puth also promised to do the music for the project, whatever it is. The two got along so swimmingly during the segment that Puth joked, "This is my new girlfriend."
However, he might have some competition, because earlier in the show, Aniston shared a kiss with DeGeneres herself.
This comes after it was revealed that DeGeneres and Brad Pitt, who famously dated Aniston, share the same ex. So iAniston dated Pitt, and is now "dating" Puth, but also kissed Degeneres, who once kissed Pitt's ex...sounds like a future Friends episode to me.
