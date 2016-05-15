Lily Collins is no stranger to hair transformations. She's had long locks, a sleek bob, and even a cute pixie. Now, she's embraced a new, bold look: Flaming red hair.
On Sunday, Collins posted three photos to her Instagram showing off her new red hair.
"Fueling the fire within. Red hair don't care," she wrote in the first caption with the hashtag #TimeForAChange.
"Too many colors in the rainbow to stay the same," she wrote in another. She also included the hashtag #AlterEgoEmerges.
While the photos only give us a glimpse of Collins' new do, we can see that she's rocking an edgy, asymmetrical bob.
In every photo, Collins' included the hashtag #KrazyInKorea. That totally makes sense, given that her Instagram has been filled with videos and pictures from a visit to South Korea.
What better way to mark a memorable trip than getting a major hair makeover that happens to be 100% fire?
