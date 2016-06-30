When Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato get together, we expect some fun to be had.
The pair teamed up for a backstage Buzzfeed video in which they let Twitter run certain aspects of their lives via an online poll. We all know Demi has a complicated relationship with the social network, so this was really an adventure. It’s also a funny video, so we have some notes.
First of all, the body language of the host is out of control. Nick Jonas looks like the second friend that was unwittingly brought on a date, and everyone is trying to pretend it isn’t a date, but it’s totally a date. And Nick Jonas is sitting on the outside. “I’m Nick Jonas,” he must be thinking.
Nick does an amazing job with Demi’s makeup, and the Demi says she loves fucking with her assistant. Come on, Demi. That’s your employee. That’s basically this tweet come to life.
Watch the video below, it’s pretty good.
The pair teamed up for a backstage Buzzfeed video in which they let Twitter run certain aspects of their lives via an online poll. We all know Demi has a complicated relationship with the social network, so this was really an adventure. It’s also a funny video, so we have some notes.
First of all, the body language of the host is out of control. Nick Jonas looks like the second friend that was unwittingly brought on a date, and everyone is trying to pretend it isn’t a date, but it’s totally a date. And Nick Jonas is sitting on the outside. “I’m Nick Jonas,” he must be thinking.
Nick does an amazing job with Demi’s makeup, and the Demi says she loves fucking with her assistant. Come on, Demi. That’s your employee. That’s basically this tweet come to life.
Watch the video below, it’s pretty good.
Watch @ddlovato and @nickjonas let Twitter make their decisionshttps://t.co/pErwZKNQaN— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 30, 2016
Advertisement