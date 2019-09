Demi Lovato Is Back On Twitter & Asking Tough Questions

It took Demi Lovato less than a day to return to Twitter after she announced she was ditching the social media platform. But Lovato hasn't returned just to put up a throwback Thursday photo. She wants to have a real talk about celebrity culture.Lovato started a string of tweets with the following: "The world is weird. I bet our country knows more about celebrities than they know about what's happening over seas or global warming. We complain about how unfair paparazzi and tabloid rumors are but still buy the magazines to find out who's fucking who and who wore it best."