Update: Is Demi Lovato Quitting Twitter & Instagram?

Erin Donnelly
Update: Demi Lovato's social media hiatus lasted about as long as anybody's social media hiatus lasts: Less than 24 hours.

The singer announced her return in a series of tweets that promised that she was back and about to be more honest than ever.

Her main reason for return was, of course, her Lovatics. It definitely wasn't the crippling addiction we all share to being constantly connected and validated by our online friends. Definitely not that.

This article was originally published at 9 a.m. EST.

You might have one less celebrity to follow on social media.

Last night Demi Lovato announced that she was quitting both Twitter and Instagram. Then she kept tweeting.

It's unclear what kicked off the social media standoff, but we have our suspicions. Two hours before making her threat to quit the pop star posted this image promoting her beauty line on Instagram. The post was hit with nasty comments, many of them slamming Lovato for her recent comments criticizing Mariah Carey.

Lovato took to Twitter to address the hate.


The singer has yet to close her social media accounts, and the Lovatics are begging her to stay. Perhaps that will be enough to help her forget the trolls and regain her "Confident" spirit.

