Update: Demi Lovato's social media hiatus lasted about as long as anybody's social media hiatus lasts: Less than 24 hours.
The singer announced her return in a series of tweets that promised that she was back and about to be more honest than ever.
Her main reason for return was, of course, her Lovatics. It definitely wasn't the crippling addiction we all share to being constantly connected and validated by our online friends. Definitely not that.
Fuck this.. I'm back bitches. And I'm coming back more honest than ever— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 21, 2016
I love my Lovatics too much to leave them over some lame ass haters.. What was I thinking?!— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 22, 2016
You might have one less celebrity to follow on social media.
Last night Demi Lovato announced that she was quitting both Twitter and Instagram. Then she kept tweeting.
It's unclear what kicked off the social media standoff, but we have our suspicions. Two hours before making her threat to quit the pop star posted this image promoting her beauty line on Instagram. The post was hit with nasty comments, many of them slamming Lovato for her recent comments criticizing Mariah Carey.
Lovato took to Twitter to address the hate.
I like snapchat cause I don't have to see what some of y'all say. Follow me if you want: theddlovato 👋🏼— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 20, 2016
But why do people actually give a fuck what I say?? 🤔 like if you don't care the gtfo haha— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 20, 2016
That one time I started my own charity providing mental health care for people who can't afford it and this is what y'all talk about 🤔😑— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 20, 2016
And people wonder what's wrong with the world. Pay more attention to good than bad. 👋🏼— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 20, 2016
The singer has yet to close her social media accounts, and the Lovatics are begging her to stay. Perhaps that will be enough to help her forget the trolls and regain her "Confident" spirit.
