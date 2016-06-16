Demo Lovato is an outspoken ally to the LGBTQ community.
Earlier this year, she and Nick Jonas even canceled their concerts in North Carolina to protest the state's transgender bathroom bill. So it was only a matter of time before she had something to say about the shooting that took place at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando on Sunday.
On Tuesday afternoon, she posted an emotional message, praising the way the LGBTQ community has come together during this difficult time.
While acknowledging the tragedy of the incident, she highlights all the inspiring things that have come of it. Local LGBTQ organizations immediately started a fund to help the victims, their families, and their communities. Florida's mayor also created a fund for the same purpose that has received millions of dollars total, largely from big companies like Disney.
Lovato, like many of us, is heartbroken over the lives lost and irrevocably changed by the shooting. But her statement also reminds us of our resilience in the wake of horrors like these.
