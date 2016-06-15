After the largest mass shooting in U.S. history took place at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, mayor Buddy Dyer created the OneOrlando fund to help the victims and their loved ones.
Soon after, OneOrlando won over a major donor. Walt Disney Company announced on Tuesday that it was donating $1 million. Disney's also matching donations from its employees so that the fund gets double what's given.
The Central Florida Foundation is distributing the money to nonprofits working to help the victims and their families, the LGBT and Latino communities, and other groups that need support in the wake of the incident.
Friends and family members of the victims will be able to stay at Disney World for free. The resort has also set up stations for its employees to donate blood to survivors in need.
“We are heartbroken by this tragedy and hope our commitment will help those in the community affected by this senseless act,” Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, said in a press release. “With 74,000 Cast Members who call Orlando home, we mourn the loss of the victims and offer our condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones."
