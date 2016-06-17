Demi Lovato Shades Mariah Carey for J.Lo Meme

This week Demi Lovato tried to drag Mariah Carey for one of the greatest clap backs of our time. The "Cool For The Summer" singer shaded the vocalist for, well, not knowing J.Lo.
Some background on the Carey/Lopez squabble: Mariah Carey has been pretending to not know Jennifer Lopez since the early 2000s, and the back and forth has only intensified. In an undated interview, Carey was asked about J.Lo, and said she didn't know the pop diva she shared the charts with. Both singers have since said that they actually don't, in fact, know each other. But that gif just keeps on giving.
When a fan posted a meme characterizing Ariana Grande as Carey's half-price millennial impersonator, Demi Lovato threw her hat into the ring. Lovato, 23, said that the fan was mistaken. "You got it the wrong way around honey," she commented. "Mariah is a legend and is so talented but constantly disses people. It’s nasty the way she treats Jennifer [Lopez]. Ari did nothing wrong."
Did Lovato miss when J.Lo confirmed that the pair have only met in passing? No matter. Something tells us Carey probably doesn't know Lovato either.
