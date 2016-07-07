Last month, Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato split up after six years.
Both posted to their Instagrams that they were "better as best friends." And by all appearances, it looks like the breakup wasn't a hostile one, and Valderrama seems to be recovering from it.
"It's been a great summer for work," he told E! News. "I've done some incredible things."
He said he was especially excited to have joined the cast of CBS's NCIS. "So many people love the show. I'm proud to be creating a new character," he said.
He also talked about his work on Old Spice's Right Hair Wrongs campaign, his Four of July spent at home in LA, and his excitement over being an uncle to Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's next kid.
The one thing he didn't mention much was Lovato, so it looks like he's keeping himself busy. Sometimes, after all, that's the best way to overcome heartbreak.
