Why Nicole Kidman Never Chooses Films With This Theme

She practices these values in her own life, she said. To stop her from getting discouraged in an emotionally difficult job, her husband Keith Urban gives her a safe space to vent her feelings. "I don’t even think of the risks, I just go, 'This is totally going to work.' Exercising those muscles gives you resilience. And I’m fascinated by resilience in human beings — what people endure and somehow survive. I just bow down to that," she said. "Keith always says to me, 'You stay raw and sensitive, and I’ll buffer things for you,' which is a beautiful offering. He is always told, 'You’re so tough.' And he says, 'That’s not what I want for you, Nicole. You don’t need to get a thick skin.'"