In Nicole Kidman's new movie, Lion, she plays an emotional, and supportive, adoptive mother who helps her son, played by Dev Patel, locate his birth parents in India. Just from the tear-jerker of a trailer, it's clear that Kidman is perfect for the part. After all, she is the mother of two adopted children from her marriage with Tom Cruise.
In an interview with Town & Country, the actress talks about her two eldest, Isabella, 23, and Conor, 21, and how her relationship with them unknowingly made her so passionate about the role.
"Lion was important to me because I'm a mother with adopted children," she told the magazine. "This movie is a love letter to my children. That's why I wanted to do it. I relate to that. I feel that for my own children who are adopted. It's not about anything else other than 'I wanted you.' It's that deep and personal, and whatever your journey is, I'm here to love and support you. That's what I connected to." Kidman's sweet message answers any questions about her relationship with her and Cruise's children, as neither parent was invited to Isabella's wedding last year.
Kidman does not often talk about her and Cruise's children due to the shaky relationship between the Church of Scientology members (which both are thought to be) and, well, everyone who isn't a Scientologist.
Since her split from Cruise, Kidman famously married country star Keith Urban in 2006. The two live in Nashville with their two daughters, Sunday, 8, and Faith, 5, who were delivered by a surrogate.
