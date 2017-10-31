A Dad Found A Small Bag Of Meth In His Child's Trick-Or-Treating Bag

One dad on the Menominee Indian Tribe reservation in Keshena, Wisconsin just experienced a major scare before Halloween even started. After a group trick-or-treating outing on Sunday, his toddler came back with a bag of meth mixed with his candy, ABC reports.
The quarter-sized plastic bag, which the dad took to the police, held something yellow that "looked a lot like Pop Rocks candy," Menominee Tribal Police Chief Mark Waukau told ABC. However, the police department tested it and found that it contained crystal meth. Luckily, the child hadn't eaten any, WBAY.com reports.
After learning of this frightening mishap, Waukau told local families to throw away any candy they'd collected during Sunday's trick-or-treating event. The police department is also asking parents to search their children's candy and contact the police if they find anything suspicious — but to get rid of it even if they don't.
"Unfortunately Ziploc baggies can open up," Joshua Lawe, Menominee Tribal Police detective, told WBAY.com. "we don't know if there's more out there. Right now this is an isolated incident, but if there was more out there, if it does get through the Ziploc baggies and kids are touching this candy, that can be very dangerous to them. Even the parents."
To further ensure children's safety, the local Keshena Primary School has asked people not to bring candy to school. The staff looked through everyone's backpacks to clear out any candy they were carrying. To make up for it, they supplied candy and other treats for the students on Halloween. The College of Menominee Nation also created an event on October 31 to give kids the chance to trick-or-treat safely.
"I think people are pretty upset," Waukau told ABC. "That’s what we want. We want people to get upset and come forward and give us information."
