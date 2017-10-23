Justin Baldoni, known for his role as Rafael Solano on Jane the Virgin, welcomed his second child on October 18. "Our little Maxwell Roland-Samuel Baldoni came into this world on Wednesday and showed us that it was possible for our hearts to double in size… again," he and his wife Emily told People in a statement.
"Maiya is so excited to have a baby brother and is already helping change his diapers and giving him tons of kisses," the couple continued, referring to their two-year-old daughter. "We want to thank everyone for all the love and prayers. We are so grateful."
Throughout Emily's pregnancy, Baldoni used Instagram to keep fans updated. He announced that he'd set up the nursery earlier this month, and Maiya had picked out books and toys for her little brother. "We can never be fully ready," he wrote. "Because that’s the thing with new life, it makes life new. Different than it was before. And he’s going to make me new. Different than I was before. There is no preparing for that change. It’s simultaneously uprooting and grounding; terrifying and so exciting."
After Maxwell was born, the excited dad shared his first snapshot of the new baby cuddling with his mom in an Instagram post reading, "HE. IS. HERE!"
HE. IS. HERE! Our little Maxwell Roland-Samuel Baldoni came into this world on Wednesday and showed us that it was possible for our hearts to double in size ...again. We want to thank everyone for all the love and prayers. We are so grateful. So much more to come. Love Justin, Emily, Maiya and Maxwell #dearmaxwell
Baldoni recently wrote a viral Facebook post about his decision to let Maiya have tantrums in public, saying he wants her to know it's OK to feel and express emotions. "If we got out everything we were feeling and allowed ourselves to throw tantrums and cry when we felt the need to, then maybe we'd could also let ourselves feel more joy and happiness," he wrote. "And that is something this world could definitely use a little more of." It sounds like Maxwell is in good hands.
