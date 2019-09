Donald Trump Is Off Anna Wintour's Met Gala Guest List

Wintour doesn't seem to dislike the rest of the Trump family as much, though. "Ivanka has had a long history with the magazine, and I have respect for Ivanka and everything that she has achieved," she told The Business of Fashion in April. She also told The Wall Street Journal that in keeping with tradition, Vogue would probably feature Melania on its cover at some point. But if Melania manages to snag herself an invitation to the next Met Gala, it sounds like she won't be bringing her husband.