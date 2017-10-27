Donald Trump Is Off Anna Wintour's Met Gala Guest List

The Trump family has a long history of appearances at the Met Gala, but that could soon come to an end. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the host of the event, revealed on The Late Late Show With James Corden that she wouldn't be too keen on having the president back.
During a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," Corden gave Wintour the choice between eating pickled pigs' feet or answering the question, "Who would you never invite back to the Met Gala?" The decision was easy for her: She answered, "Donald Trump."
Trump has been going to the Met Gala since the '80s, first with his ex-wife Ivana and later with Ivanka and Melania. But while she may have put him on her guest list, Wintour has not put Trump on her ballot. Vogue made history in 2016 by endorsing a presidential candidate, and it wasn't him.
"Vogue has no history of political endorsements. Editors-in-chief have made their opinions known from time to time, but the magazine has never spoken in an election with a single voice," reads a letter from the editors. "Given the profound stakes of this one, and the history that stands to be made, we feel that should change." Wintour also personally endorsed Clinton during a fashion exhibit in Little Rock in 2013.
Wintour doesn't seem to dislike the rest of the Trump family as much, though. "Ivanka has had a long history with the magazine, and I have respect for Ivanka and everything that she has achieved," she told The Business of Fashion in April. She also told The Wall Street Journal that in keeping with tradition, Vogue would probably feature Melania on its cover at some point. But if Melania manages to snag herself an invitation to the next Met Gala, it sounds like she won't be bringing her husband.
