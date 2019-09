Basic Bitch Perfume Obviously Has Notes Of Pumpkin Spice

Ever since the term started floating around the Urban Dictionary and YouTube in 2009, the "basic bitch" archetype has spoken to countless people. We all know someone like this: She counts down to Starbucks's pumpkin spice latte release date each fall. She wears yoga pants for every occasion. She blames her relationship difficulties on Mercury being in retrograde. The truth is, there's a little bit of her in all of us, irrespective of gender. And now, we can all carry a little bit of her wherever we go, thanks to Xyrena's Basic Bitch Perfume , Cosmopolitan reports.