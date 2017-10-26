DeMario Jackson Says Chris Harrison Hated Him

The drama surrounding DeMario Jackson continues.
The former Bachelor in Paradise contestant was recently asked what he thought of host Chris Harrison on the Bachelor franchise podcast Rose Buds, and he did not hold back, E! News reports. His immediate response was to call him an "asshole."
"Prior to the whole Corinne show, [Harrison] had a hard on for me as if like, I like, hooked up with his wife or something. It was crazy," he continued. "I met this guy three total times for less than 10 seconds and he legit hated – like, when I say hate, like deep-rooted. Like him and I at the Men Tell All, we had like 30 minutes of battle and I'm like 'bro, Lexi – I was already told they put her up to it...And then he went to the press and talked all this shit when we were in the middle of all this."
A producer had accused Jackson of sexually assaulting fellow contestant Corinne Olympios, though DeMario told The Hollywood Reporter that the encounter was "100 percent consensual" and a Warner Bros. investigation found him innocent. DeMario and Corinne both talked to Chris Harrison about their versions of the incident during special episodes of the show.
"It was to the point where like 100 percent I kept it real, I called Louie and I said, 'If he tries this shit when I do the sit down with Corinne, I will knock him the fuck out. Like period. Like straight up,'" Jackson said on Rose Buds. "I was like, I just don't like the blatant disrespect for a man that I do not know, like bro, I met you three times for less than this. And it's funny because the media will portray certain people in certain lights and whatnot, but he had a crazy hard on for me and I did not get it at all. It was nuts."
Jackson's assessment of Harrison's attitude toward him doesn't seem far off. "DeMario's DeMario," Harrison told E! News during the Bachelorette season DeMario appeared on. "You kind of take him for who he is. He's a loudmouth, he's funny, it's DeMario. You take him with a grain of salt, for sure. He said probably the most horrible, sexist, misogynistic things and then started jumping on Lee about being a misogynist. So if anybody should not be throwing stones in this glass house, probably DeMario."
It sounds like the dislike between the two is mutual.
