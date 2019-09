James Gunn Wins The Breakup With Marvel By Hooking Up With DC

Gunn is a big get for the Warner Bros.-owned DC, whose own superhero flicks are (often unfavorably) compared with those over at Disney's Marvel. Gunn's 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy and the film's 2017 sequel both have high Rotten Tomatoes scores (the first film is rated at 91% fresh, while the second is still at a more-than-respectable 83%) and legions of fans, many of whom were furious that the director was fired by Disney following his tweets, some of which are a decade old.