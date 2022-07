Because the history of the Dahomey and the Agojie has been left out of the general historical discourse, many people are reasonably excited about The Woman King. However, even as I’m brimming with excitement over the new film, I can't help but be somewhat cautious about what I’ll be getting into on September 19. When it comes to films about Africa and African people, Hollywood’s track record isn’t all that great; we’ve unfortunately gotten enough ahistorical plots, problematic stereotypes , and inaccurate accents that reduce the continent to a homogenous caricature to last us a lifetime. And while The Woman King seems to have placed a lot of care in its research and execution of the high points of Dahomey’s story — the kingdom’s troubling role in the European slave trade probably didn’t make the final cut of this script — the trailer hints that we just might be facing some of those same pitfalls, at least where the actors’ accents are concerned.