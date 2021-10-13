Why Are We Fighting Over The Next Bond? Lashana Lynch Is Right There

No Time to Die opens with Bond (Craig), now retired from the dangerous career that made him a household name, enjoying time with his lover Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) in the Italian countryside when a familiar threat forces him back into the game. As Bond embarks on one last high stakes mission, he reluctantly joins forces with the new 007, an ambitious operative named Nomi (Lynch) who doesn't quite play well with others. Though she's only been in MI6 service for a short amount of time, Nomi's undeniable skill and success in the field has earned her her stripes and Bond's agent number, but she's not pleased to have to share the same stage as him. However, the more that they work together to stop a masked terrorist's (Rami Malek) frightening plot to destroy the world, the more respect and friendship grows between the unlikely duo, ultimately proving that both agents are deserving of the sacred 007 title.