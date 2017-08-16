You Can Stop Guessing Who The Next James Bond Will Be

After months of speculation, the word is officially out: Daniel Craig will play James Bond once again.
The action star, who recently appeared in Logan Lucky, admitted the truth during his Tuesday appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. When asked by Colbert whether he would reprise his role as the secret agent man, Craig responded with:
"Yes. I couldn’t be happier."
That's a very different statement from one he gave earlier that day to WMMR’s Preston & Steve, in which he claimed "no decision [has been] made just yet." Was Craig just playing it cool until he could talk about the news on The Late Show, or was he really unaware if he would reprise the role until that very night?
Advertisement
That's between Bond and his bosses at MI6, but it's worth mentioning that it once looked highly unlikely that the Girl With The Dragon Tattoo actor would return to the role of 007. During an interview with Time Out in 2015, Craig was very honest about not wanting to do another Bond flick:
"Now? I’d rather…slash my wrists," he told the outlet. "No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on."
One person rumored to be taking on the role? Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam, who broke hearts when he revealed on Late Night with Conan O’Brien that it was unlikely to happen:
"I can say two things. I'm English and I look devilishly handsome in a suit," the actor said on the talk show. "[But] nobody has called me about playing James Bond, so I'm pretty sure that's not going to happen."
Hunnam can get in line behind Craig — clearly, he's not ready to pass the torch along just yet.
Advertisement