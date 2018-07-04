Buckle your seatbelts and, ahem, fasten your crown as tight as you can to your head — the mashup of The Fast and the Furious and The Crown you’ve always wanted is rapidly approaching...kind of.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Vanessa Kirby, perhaps known best as fan favorite Princess Margaret in Netflix’s The Crown, is in final negotiations to join Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in an upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff, called Hobbs & Shaw.
The film, which is set for July 26, 2019 release, will focus on Johnson’s character Luke Hobbs, a Diplomatic Security Service agent, and Statham’s Deckard Shaw, one of the franchise’s primary villains. Exact plot details are unclear but, according to Collider, Kirby will be playing Shaw’s sister.
Advertisement
Thrilled to welcome the incredible #BAFTA award winning actress @VanessaKirby to our #HobbsAndShaw team. This is going to be fun! More announcements to come! @SevenBucksProd @UniversalPics https://t.co/LBZpB3FAP7— Hiram Garcia (@hhgarcia41) July 3, 2018
Kirby won a BAFTA for her role as Princess Margaret in May. She recently told People that she is still “grieving” over leaving her role on The Crown, which gains a new, older cast every two seasons to represent a different stage in the monarchy.
“I just enjoyed how colorful and vivid she was,” Kirby told People. “She wanted to identify as a princess more than any of them and also run away from that. I like how universal that sort of inner conflict is. Who I am? How do I find myself in the world I’ve been born into?”
Helena Bonham Carter will be taking over the role of Princess Margaret. But if you simply cannot wait until 2019 to see more of Kirby’s work — and particularly Kirby’s work in an action movie — you may be interested to learn that the Fast & Furious spinoff won’t be her first turn in a summer blockbuster. The actress will also be appearing in this summer’s upcoming Mission: Impossible — Fallout alongside Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Alec Baldwin, and Rebecca Ferguson as a character listed on IMDb as “White Widow.”
It’s probably safe to say that we’re all a little sad to see Kirby say goodbye to her role as Princess Margaret. But, all the same, things are looking pretty good for Vanessa Kirby — summer blockbuster star — moving forward.
Advertisement