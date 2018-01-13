All good reigns must come to an end. It is true of the monarchy and it is true of the actors portraying them on the hit Netflix drama, The Crown. In a major season three spoiler, Vanessa Kirby revealed that Helena Bonham Carter would be taking over the role of the rebellious Princess Margaret.
Bonham Carter is a form of royalty in her own right, British theater and film royalty. Her longstanding reign has included roles in Harry Potter, Sweeney Todd, and countless Tim Burton films. This isn't the first time she will be joining the House of Windsor. In 2010, she played Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, in The King's Speech.
Advertisement
Kirby, who has beautifully played Princess Margaret for the first two seasons of the show, shared a photo of herself and Bonham Carter simply captioned "Honoured." Netflix hasn't officially commented on the announcement.
Bonham Carter's connection to the royal family goes even further, according to People. Her grandmother, Violet, was one of Winston Churchill's closest friends and the daughter of Prime Minister H.H. Asquith. A respected and formidable politician herself, she was the President of the Liberal Party from 1945 to 1947.
When she was promoting The King's Speech, which centers around Queen Elizabeth II's father, King George VI, Bonham Carter expressed her utmost admiration for the royal family. "I’ve always had respect for them as individuals," she told People in 2011. "I’ve never had any envy for that kind of life. The sheer amount of duty! You also don’t have too much personal freedom. It is a gift to know how to be a public figure."
Talk of The Crown hoping for the actress to take over the role began earlier this month. Before knowing who would take on the role of Princess Margaret after her, Kirby offered some advice while speaking to Variety. "Just have the best time," she told the outlet. "And get the lovely wonderful head of props, Mark, to light your cigarettes for you. Because then you save half the smoking."
Season three is slowly coming together. We know that Broadchurch's Olivia Colman will be ascending the throne as Queen Elizabeth II in place of Claire Foy, and we now know who will play opposite her as her sister. Still no word on who will be taking over the role of Prince Phillip for Matt Smith.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement