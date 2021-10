Why Are We Fighting Over The Next Bond? Lashana Lynch Is Right There

In a perfect world, the next Bond story would do a deep dive into Nomi's past, exploring the unique circumstances that led her to becoming a secret agent for the UK's Secret Intelligence Service. From the little that we do know about the character from No Time to Die, Nomi is a wunderkind of sorts, effortlessly rising through the ranks of the MI6 despite her age and the many obstacles that undoubtedly came her way. In a field dominated by men — white men at that — there is something powerful about this young Black woman being so capable at her job that she is able to inherit the hallowed title of 007. But beyond her aptitude at work, we know essentially nothing about the character. Does she, like every 007 before her, have a traumatic past that propels her forward? Is there a torrid relationship or two complicating her work/life balance? How was she affected by the death of James Bond? Who is this Nomi, and what's her story?