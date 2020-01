Last summer, Lashana was at the eye of a social media storm of rumours and reactions to her starring in the new James Bond film, No Time To Die . The internet caught wind that she’d be taking the role of 007 away from Daniel Craig , who had confirmed this would be his last appearance in the series. And what a way to usher in a new (and overdue) era for a legacy film franchise that relies on the tired 'damsel in distress rescued by a toxic man' trope to drive every subplot. Put a woman in charge. Better yet, put a black woman in charge and watch her save the world.