While the precocious, smart and confident 11-year-old is just a normal, wide-eyed kid in Captain Marvel, it’s clear from her interactions with her mother Maria and “aunt” Carol that she’s far past her age in intelligence, both intellectual and emotional. She’s able to put others’ needs above her own, pushing her mother to go into space with Carol knowing that the Skrulls needed both of them, even though it meant that Monica might never see her mother again if the mission failed. She idolises both Maria and Carol, and wants to be in the action even though it’s dangerous. She dreams of flying in the Air Force and wants to be just like Carol, Tesseract-enhanced powers and all. But it’s in the comics that Monica’s true destiny as a superhero is revealed.