Why does a villainous backstory heavily rely on disability and why doesn’t disability intersect with plot in more meaningful ways, in Bond films and beyond? Besides being offensive, it’s lazy and boring.
THREAD— Jen Campbell (is mostly elsewhere) (@jenvcampbell) September 28, 2021
Every time a new James Bond film is made, the producers are asked to reconsider their representation of disfigurement. Every time, they say they don't care. The new film, out this week, is no exception. This time, two villains with facial disfigurements. Lucky us. pic.twitter.com/94KhvZLdJw
If films and books constantly depict villains as disabled or with visual differences, this further others disabled people and – subconsciously or otherwise – encourages fear and mocking of bodily difference.
With online disability hate crime rising 46% in 2019-20, we can and should do better.