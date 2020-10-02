Billie Eilish’s “No Time To Die” Video Hints At The Next Bond Plot

The next instalment in the James Bond film franchise may be a little more than a month out, but Billie Eilish just gave 007 fans something to look forward to, sharing the sensual visuals for her Bond theme song “No Time to Die.”
Eilish was scouted to lend her pen and her vocals to the title track for the upcoming secret agent flick, joining forces with her brother Finneas O'Connell to set the tone for Daniel Craig’s highly anticipated curtain call. The duo debuted the theme song at the 2020 BRIT Awards, moving audiences to the point that many deemed it as Oscar-worthy as its predecessors "Skyfall" (Adele) and "Writing's on the Wall" (Sam Smith).
Advertisement
Today, Eilish shared the music video for “No Time to Die,” and it gives eager fans a glimpse into the action-packed finale of the Craig era. The pop singer croons over the swelling orchestral sounds as footage from the film flash, teasing the tumultuous conclusion of Bond’s (Craig) run as a secret agent, as well as the end of his torrid relationship with love interest Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux). In true 007 fashion, it’s all longing stares, fast cars, and explosions.
“Fool me once, fool me twice,” Eilish sings in her signature rasp. “How you dare the paradise. Now you'll never see me cry — there's just no time to die.”
The music video for the song should be enough to hold Bond fans over, but they won’t have to wait too much longer to see Craig’s final adventure as the super spy. After its release date was postponed multiple times because of the coronavirus pandemic, No Time to Die is set to hit cinemas this November. The 25th Bond movie will see the hero come out of early retirement to take on a truly twisted terrorist (played by a scarred Rami Malek) and training his replacement (Lashana Lynch) in all things MI6 before stepping away from the life for good.
No Time to Die will be officially released in theaters on November 11, but if you just can't wait to see how writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge and director Cary Joji Fukunaga pull this together, watching the music video on a loop might give you a clue.