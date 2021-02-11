Brandy’s Cinderella & 8 New Movies Everyone Will Be Streaming This Weekend

These days, a long weekend just means extra time to sit at home, watching TV. It’s been a long 11 months of quarantine, and no doubt you’re sick of this by now. I know I am. But this particular long weekend, which combines Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, does bring a bounty of options to distract you from the fact that you are, once again, spending a day inside because of an ongoing pandemic.
It all starts with the long-awaited arrival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella on Disney+. For the first time. If you’re one of those who didn’t have the foresight to own the DVD of Brandy’s 1997 classic, rejoice! Impossible? It’s possible.
Once you’ve watched that once, twice — okay let’s face it, at least three times — you can switch gears with a biting satire of what it’s like to be a woman in Hollywood, courtesy of Gillian Horvat’s I Blame Society. More in a horror mood? Catch director Rose Glass’ acclaimed feature film debut, Saint Maud, which makes its streaming premiere on Epix this weekend.
For a film that shines a light on the man behind a cause, I point you towards Judas and the Black Messiah, Shaka King’s biopic of Fred Hampton, former chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, on HBO Max. Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield and breakout star Dominique Fishback all give breathtaking performances.
Finally, ward off the Monday Scaries — far more potent than the Sunday Scaries — with a trip to Florida alongside Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumalo in Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar. Still have time to kill? Click through for more new releases.