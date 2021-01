Judas & The Black Messiah Is A True Tale Of Black Power & Sacrifice

The plot of this emotional film follows actual historical events, so it's no spoiler to say that this tale doesn't have a happy ending — Hampton and several of his fellow Black Panthers were murdered during a violent FBI raid in 1969 , aided by O'Neal. It's a dark and depressing story, but as the Black community still fights for basic civil rights more than 50 years later, the story of Hampton and the Black Panther Party is more relevant than ever. The struggle for equality rages on, and just like Hampton and others targeted by the government in the 60s, many Black activists are still being treated like terrorists to this day. Freedom is unfortunately hard-earned, oftentimes through bloodshed and violence, and the fight for it continues.