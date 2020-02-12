There are many different kinds of Valentine's Day movie-and TV-viewing personalities. Maybe you just want to hang with your girls for the night (I REFUSE to use the term “Galentine's Day”) and watch a female-led comedy like Someone Great. Or, you may opt to ditch your friends on V-Day to focus on some self-love and binge a show that goes down like comfort food like The Good Place. If you are boo’d up, the day could be a nice excuse for a date night watching Game Night. Of course, there are the people who hate Valentine's but love romcoms, and some people who simply don’t think about the occasion at all. (They're probably knee-deep into The Stranger.)
No matter what your V-Day entertainment preference — whether you’re heading to the cinema or staying home in your pyjamas — there’s a movie or TV show for you. I promise. Here are our picks for the best movies and TV shows to stream or go see in theatre on Valentine’s Day.