Although Tripp initially denies the allegations, he admits everything once he and Adam are in the woods, far away from the Tripp family home. There, the events leading up to Corinne’s murder are fully untangled. After Adam outed Corrine’s fake pregnancy, she called Tripp, believing he orchestrated the reveal of her darkest secret. Later that day, Tripp and Corrine met in the Price's garage. Corrine, believing Tripp threatened her family, said she had to tell people about Tripp stealing the money if he didn’t fix the issue immediately. Corrine then went to leave the garage. Tripp bludgeoned Corrine as she walked out of the room, killing her. He then buried her body in the forest, and sent Adam a fake text message from Corrine's phone about needing time.