Lord of the Rings fellowship, assemble. We're blowing the war horn to bring you the news you need and have been dreaming of since the Battle of Minas Tirith: the Lord of the Rings is coming to the small screen as a television show. Praise be to the Valar.
People reports that Amazon has picked up the rights to the story, and yes, it sounds every bit as epic as the Oscar-winning Peter Jackson films. The series will span several seasons and will focus on stories that are not part of the Hobbit or Lord of the Rings trilogy timeline. They will still take place in Middle Earth — in fact, nerdy fans like us recall that author J.R.R. Tolkien has a treasure trove of writings that take place within the universe known as Eä, of which Middle Earth is one of several worlds. Most of the writing is compiled in the Silmarillion, which we assume will form the basis of material for the new show.
"We are delighted that Amazon, with its longstanding commitment to literature, is the home of the first-ever multi-season television series for The Lord of the Rings. Sharon and the team at Amazon Studios have exceptional ideas to bring to the screen previously unexplored stories based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s original writings," said Matt Galsor, who represents publisher HarperCollins and the Tolkien estate.
Amazon is making a smart bet. With Game of Thrones ending after season 8 (yes, we are weeping as well), they know that fans will be eager for another sprawling fantasy series to delve into, and Lord of the Rings has a built-in fan base already. Our souls are so ready.
