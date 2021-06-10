The trailer is out for Midnight in the Switchgrass. The film is an upcoming crime drama, but perhaps most notably, it's the movie where actors Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (who goes by Colson Baker when acting) fell in love last year.
But here's the thing: This movie isn't some Notebook-type romance or even a love-to-hate-you Mr. & Mrs. Smith situation. Judging by the trailer, Midnight in the Switchgrass is graphically violent (the amount of shots of sexual and physical abuse against women, as well as murdered women in these two and a half minutes alone is a lot), convicted domestic abuser Emile Hirsch is in it, and Fox literally punches Kelly/Baker in the face.
The premise is that Fox and Bruce Willis are FBI agents who are tasked with hunting a serial killer. In one scene, Fox's character Rebecca is made to be the "bait" for a potential suspect, and goes undercover as a sex worker to seduce Kelly/Baker. "You belong to me. Do you understand what I'm saying? Now lift up that skirt," he says. Rebecca says no and decks him.
And yet! Apparently this interaction laid the groundwork for their ensuing love story and "twin flame" energy.
"Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire," Fox told Nylon magazine in November 2020. "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."
Listen, they say that difficult circumstances bring people closer together, but this all seems less meet-cute and more meet-trauma.
Proceed with caution (as it depicts graphic sexual violence) if you decide to watch the trailer for Midnight in the Switchgrass, out July 23.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).