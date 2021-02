If you’re already familiar with Shadow & Bone, the trailer’s dark and sprawling universe is perfectly canon, but newbies might be awed by its many layers. Netflix is simply building on Bardugo’s work, taking the rich characters and vast setting that she created in the trilogy and the many stories that followed within the Grishaverse . It won't play out exactly like the books — a certain Darkling isn't even explicitly mentioned in the trailer — but given Netflix's history of turning out massively successful titles based off of books ( The Witcher The Queen's Gambit ), you can feel confident that the streamer will do this story justice.