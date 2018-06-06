Alicia Silverstone Is So Much More Than Cher Horowitz

There are few movies as close to my heart as Clueless. The funny, surprisingly feminist flick coined plenty of quotable quips ("As if!") but it also gave us something else equally important. Cher Horowitz, portrayed by Alicia Silverstone, was a thoughtful high schooler as fiercely independent as she was fashionable. Sure, Cher didn't always get things right (her makeover of Tai was a bit self-serving at first) but she did, like, actually care about becoming the best version of herself and stuff. And really, isn't that all we can ask of any teenager?
Cher Horowitz is a movie icon, and Silverstone a star for having portrayed her. Now, Silverstone is introducing the world to someone else: American Woman's Bonnie. The soon-to-debut Paramount Network series stars Silverstone as a newly-single mom raising her daughters amid the rise of second-wave feminism in the '70s. (Bonnie just so happens to be inspired by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richard's real-life mother.)
There's no doubt that this is another Cher Horowitz-esque role for Silverstone, but let's not forget that the actress has crushed more than just Clueless. Here are all the important roles that Silverstone has stepped into — including quite a few somewhat forgotten, but also iconic parts.