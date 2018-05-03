Cher Horowitz Grew Up To Be One Of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Cher Horowitz grew up, got married, had two daughters, became a housewife, and now she's ready to blow it all to bits. Or at least, that's the first thing that comes to mind when watching the brand new trailer for American Woman starring Alicia Silverstone as a fiery mother who is done being another dormant blonde in Beverly Hills.
American Woman is based on Kyle Richards', star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, mother, Kathleen Richards (she is also the mother of Kathy Hilton, Paris and Nicky's mother, and Kim, who also stars on RHOBH). To say the family knows a thing or two about drama in the sunny state is an understatement.
And the first look at the show, which premieres on June 7 on Paramount, reveals that while the show will have more than its fair share of steamy drama, it will also focus on the fierceness of Kathleen who goes against the cookie-cutter grain and decides to raise her daughters on her own. In an interview with Variety, Kyle, who is also a co-executive on the project, said she hopes the series inspires her own daughters to "be strong and independent and not have to need a man for anything."
Come for the badass 70s costumes, stay for the piping hot California socialite tea.
