These Are The Most Controversial Real Housewives Of All Time

It's hard to imagine a time before Bravo's Real Housewives. That time, however, was 2006: the year that The Real Housewives of Orange County, Bravo's first iteration of the reality franchise, debuted. Since then, the series has given way to television spin-offs, book deals, and bonafide mogulships for their titular Housewives — all of whom bucked the conventions of what a "housewife" was supposed to be. However, while there were plenty of amazing careers brought about by Bravo's incredibly successful franchise, not every woman featured on the series was beloved. In fact, many housewives were downright controversial.
One such housewife? Kim Zolciak of Real Housewives of Atlanta fame, who recently denied accusations of racism on the Atlanta reunion show to hefty pushback from the internet.
Zolciak may be the center of controversy right now, but let's not forget the Housewife who crashed the White House. Or the one who was accused of forging medical records. Or even the one whose past life was exposed thanks to her co-stars uncovering a brutal tell-all about her life.
Click through to read about all the drama.
