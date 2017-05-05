Story from Pop Culture

Real Housewives Of Atlanta's Kim Zolciak Is Getting Mommy-Shamed On Twitter For This Oral Sex Joke

Shannon Carlin
Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock.
Real Housewives Of Atlanta's Kim Zolciak isn't making Twitter laugh with her latest joke about her daughter. The Bravo reality star reached out to Chrissy Teigen earlier this week asking for tickets to one of John Legend's upcoming concerts. As Buzzfeed pointed out, Zolciak's four-year-old son is a big fan, and she would do anything to get her little boy tickets.
Unfortunately, when Zolciak tried to make that clear, she ended up making a joke about her 20-year-old daughter Brielle that not everyone thought was very funny. Probably because it involved oral sex, not exactly the kind of jokes people like moms to make about their teenage daughters.
"Sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL may 19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him!" Zolciak tweeted at Teigen in all-caps. "Who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL."
Clearly, Zolciak was trying to be cheeky with that wisecrack, hence, the "LOL." Zolciak isn't going to be pimping her daughter out for tickets anytime soon, but the Twitterverse thought the off-color joke was in bad form and immediately let the housewife know it.
"Just a suggestion," one person tweeted, "but you know you can just go on Ticketmaster and not pimp out your daughter?"
"Awww Kim...really?" another wrote. "I can take a joke...but this one..not so funny."
Some people had harsher words for Zolciak. "This tweet just sent women back 30 years," one person tweeted with the hashtag, #canthaveitbothways.
While another wrote, "This is a 'joke' that totally crosses the line. Kim you are dumber than I thought you were for not deleting this by now."
Of course, there were others that just saw Zolciak's joke faux pas as an opportunity to make good use of a great NeNe Leakes gif.
Teigen, who is no stranger to mommy-shaming or being called out for a joke, took Zolciak's tweet in stride, coming up with her own joke that made light of a rather uncomfortable situation. "Plz don't blow anyone it's not that good of a show," Teigen wrote. "Jk it's good but I'll get you tix without the oral."
I think we can all agree Teigen's reply was pretty great. She managed to poke fun at Zolciak's oral sex joke while also roasting her hubby just a little bit. Teigen's got #jokes, pretty masterful ones, if you ask us.
Zolciak had a reply of her own to all the commotion over her joke. When someone tweeted at her that they were "dying" from the whole conversation, Zolciak wrote, "That means you too have a sense of humor!!"
