Chrissy Teigen Defends Kristin Cavallari From Mommy-Shaming Commenters

Erin Donnelly
Chrissy Teigen has already experienced more than her fair share of mommy-shaming. Who better, then, to stick up for fellow mama Kristin Cavallari?

Cavallari has been fending off judgmental comments since the Fourth of July, when she shared a photo of her two sons. Some commenters deemed the boys too skinny, prompting the former reality star to block several followers and defend her parenting.

Teigen is among those cheering her on. The mother of Luna Legend took to Twitter to blast online critics who feel they have the right to weigh in on someone's parenting.

"NO parent out there thinks they're perfect," she explained in a string of tweets. "I loathe these shithead commenters. Who would want to make someone feel horrible for fun?"
Meanwhile, Cavallari continues to get shamed. C'mon, guys.

