Chrissy Teigen Defends Kristin Cavallari From Mommy-Shaming Commenters

Chrissy Teigen has already experienced more than her fair share of mommy-shaming. Who better, then, to stick up for fellow mama Kristin Cavallari?
Cavallari has been fending off judgmental comments since the Fourth of July, when she shared a photo of her two sons. Some commenters deemed the boys too skinny, prompting the former reality star to block several followers and defend her parenting.
Teigen is among those cheering her on. The mother of Luna Legend took to Twitter to blast online critics who feel they have the right to weigh in on someone's parenting.
"NO parent out there thinks they're perfect," she explained in a string of tweets. "I loathe these shithead commenters. Who would want to make someone feel horrible for fun?"
Cavallari has been fending off judgmental comments since the Fourth of July, when she shared a photo of her two sons. Some commenters deemed the boys too skinny, prompting the former reality star to block several followers and defend her parenting.
Teigen is among those cheering her on. The mother of Luna Legend took to Twitter to blast online critics who feel they have the right to weigh in on someone's parenting.
"NO parent out there thinks they're perfect," she explained in a string of tweets. "I loathe these shithead commenters. Who would want to make someone feel horrible for fun?"
Advertisement
@enews I will never know why parents criticize others so harshly, knowing they'd go insane if they were on the receiving end ALLTHETIME.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2016
@enews NO parent out there thinks they're perfect. I loathe these shithead commenters. Who would want to make someone feel horrible for fun?— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2016
@enews anyway, love you @KristinCav and screw everyone's bored ass!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2016
Meanwhile, Cavallari continues to get shamed. C'mon, guys.
I love that people are sending me articles about the dangers of being a vegan. Maybe send it to someone that's actually vegan. 🐄— Kristin Cavallari (@KristinCav) July 11, 2016
Advertisement