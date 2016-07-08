Luna Legend Achieves Peak Cuteness With This Mermaid Look

It's official: Mermaids really are having a moment with the celebrity baby set.
First, North West celebrated her third birthday with a pool party fit for Ariel. Now, Luna Legend is getting in on the underwater action on Snapchat. Spoiler: It's so freaking adorable we can't handle it.
Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of her infant daughter rocking a knit mermaid tail and bikini. According to the caption, the aqua ensemble came courtesy of Vita Coco.
Didn't think @chrissyteigen's snapchats could get any better but then SHE DRESSED BABY LUNA AS A MERMAID pic.twitter.com/mRUUcpsGxt— Cara (@_CaraH) July 7, 2016
"Best gift ever," the proud mom added when a fan shared the photo.
This will probably put some pressure on Teigen and husband John Legend to make good on their promise to learn how to swim. We can't have that little mermaid out there on her own, can we?
