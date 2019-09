Luna Legend Achieves Peak Cuteness With This Mermaid Look

It's official: Mermaids really are having a moment with the celebrity baby set.First, North West celebrated her third birthday with a pool party fit for Ariel . Now, Luna Legend is getting in on the underwater action on Snapchat. Spoiler: It's so freaking adorable we can't handle it.Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of her infant daughter rocking a knit mermaid tail and bikini. According to the caption, the aqua ensemble came courtesy of Vita Coco.