Chrissy Teigen Is As Obsessed With Pokémon Go As You Are

Last week, the release of an app changed the world, rocking the very foundation on which we all live our daily lives. That app is Pokémon Go

Users walk around their cities and towns while on this augmented-reality game to collect Pokémon characters whom you may recognize from your own card-carrying days. And it's clear that the Pokémon Go obsession is not going anywhere for a while. Chrissy Teigen herself has succumbed to downloading the app, and it seems she's already obsessed.But the new mom did have a few inquires before she started playing.First, she asked if she can still play the game internationally, as she is currently on vacation in Italy with husband John Legend and their daughter, Luna.