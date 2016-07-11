Kristin Cavallari Claps Back At Trolls Who Body-Shamed Her Kids



A few commenters waded in to opine that the boys were too skinny and possibly malnourished.



"Sorry that the truth hurts," one commenter posted. "But the poor child's bones are popping out. Instead of getting mad for everyone being alarmed look in to the child's diet."



Cavallari's response?



"Yep. I starve my children," she posted in the comments section. "Just blocked the most people I've ever blocked in my entire life. Happy 4th hahaha."



Most of her followers offered their support, arguing that A) being slim doesn't mean someone is unhealthy, B) it's nobody's business, and C) picking on children is rude.



"It's neat you can tell that all from the photo," one fan replied a so-called concerned critic. "Where did you go to med school? Trump University of Zero Education?"



