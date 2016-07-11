Kristin Cavallari Claps Back At Trolls Who Body-Shamed Her Kids

We may not always agree with Kristin Cavallari, but this time she's got a point: Body-shaming kids is not cool.
The former reality star shared photos of her two oldest children, sons Camden and Jaxon, over the 4th of July weekend. The boys, aged 3 and 2, can be seen playing at the beach alongside dad Jay Cutler in cute matching shorts. Some followers, however, saw the sweet family pic as an opportunity to criticize the boys' weight.
A few commenters waded in to opine that the boys were too skinny and possibly malnourished.
"Sorry that the truth hurts," one commenter posted. "But the poor child's bones are popping out. Instead of getting mad for everyone being alarmed look in to the child's diet."
Cavallari's response?
"Yep. I starve my children," she posted in the comments section. "Just blocked the most people I've ever blocked in my entire life. Happy 4th hahaha."
Most of her followers offered their support, arguing that A) being slim doesn't mean someone is unhealthy, B) it's nobody's business, and C) picking on children is rude.
"It's neat you can tell that all from the photo," one fan replied a so-called concerned critic. "Where did you go to med school? Trump University of Zero Education?"
