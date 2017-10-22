Alicia Silverstone Is Back in Her Clueless Outfit

When seemingly everyone was going grunge in the '90s, Cher Horowitz made preppy girls proud by wearing a matching yellow plaid blazer and skirt combo with knee-high white socks and Mary Jane heels in Clueless. The look – while definitely a far cry from sheer mesh tops and red leather skirts made popular by the decade's hottest rock stars – will always remain equally iconic (and totally shoppable).
So, it's no surprise here that when supermodel and host Chrissy Teigen and her daughter, Luna, saw Clueless star Alicia Silverstone donning her beloved ensemble backstage at Lip Sync Battle they had to snap a pic.
Advertisement
How am I supposed to sleep? I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and beyonce pic.twitter.com/TBSEXqKTGp— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2017
"How am I supposed to sleep?" Teigen captioned the darling photo. "I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and Beyonce."
In the immortal words of Cher, Teigen was "totally buggin'" and I can't say I blame her. Who wouldn't want to be seen hanging with the coolest girl out of Beverly Hills?
Also, we need to pause for a second and recognize just how perfect Luna looks. The overall strap off the shoulder paired with those tiny Adidas would definitely pass the Cher fashion test, and you know how picky she is about her shoes!
Though neither of the women have posted anything about what Silverstone was doing on set, I'm really pulling for a lip sync cover of "Rollin' With My Homies." It's the perfect mix of fun nostalgia while providing a great memory of the late Brittany Murphy. Besides, "Mullet Head" is a little too edgy and "Fake Plastic Trees" is a bit too somber. (Note to self: Remember to listen to the Clueless soundtrack more often; it's filled with so much '90s nostalgia).
Lip Sync Battle gears back up on Paramount Network (what used to be Spike) in January 2018.
Advertisement