Clueless is, to put it bluntly, iconic. The 1995 teen film is ridiculously quotable, and we're still coveting Cher's iconic closet (and her entire wardrobe). But according to star Alicia Silverstone, Clueless almost didn't happen — and sexism is to blame.
In a Variety interview at Cannes Lions, Silverstone revealed that a studio rejected the movie because they didn't think a female-led movie would sell.
"One studio said no to it. They didn't think anyone was interested in watching a movie about a young girl," Silverstone told Mena Suvari during the Variety interview. "Those people now kick themselves that they were not part of that film. They were like, 'We don't think anybody is going to care. It's not going to sell tickets.'"
The actress is probably right — Clueless went on to become a cult classic, and the studio executives who said turned it down likely lost a lot of money on the decision. Luckily, Paramount Pictures stepped in to save the day and produce the movie.
Silverstone also revealed that she recently showed her six-year-old son the film for the first time, at an outdoor screening with hundreds of fans present. "We were laying under the stars," Silverstone said of watching Clueless with her child. "Seeing it on the screen like that was an incredible thing to share with my son and go, 'Wow, I'm really proud of that.'"
The actress also cited one of the other cult classic high school movies, Mean Girls, as an example of how women have "made strides" in film.
