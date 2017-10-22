Alicia Silverstone Is Back in Her Clueless Outfit

Though neither of the women have posted anything about what Silverstone was doing on set, I'm really pulling for a lip sync cover of "Rollin' With My Homies." It's the perfect mix of fun nostalgia while providing a great memory of the late Brittany Murphy. Besides, "Mullet Head" is a little too edgy and "Fake Plastic Trees" is a bit too somber. (Note to self: Remember to listen to the Clueless soundtrack more often; it's filled with so much '90s nostalgia).