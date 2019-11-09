Logan Paul’s Latest Controversial Move? Buying A Famous $1M LSD Ranch

YouTube’s controversy poster boy Logan Paul is stirring the pot again — this time in a house that was previously an LSD den.
I guess get prepared for a Logan Paul LSD trip vlog? Though I’m not sure how well that will go over with California police. Or YouTube, for that matter.
Paul has purchased the Fobes Ranch, a secluded 80-acre property surrounded by wilderness in the San Jacinto Mountains, for $1 million, SF Gate reports. The Fobes ranch used to be home to former Harvard professor Timothy Leary, an LSD advocate, and his band of followers who were known as the Hippie Mafia, aka The Brotherhood of Love. The group apparently had a machine that popped out tabs of LSD called Orange Sunshine.
The property is about 2.5 hours away from San Diego and Los Angeles, and is considered the only private property in Duchess Canyon. This marks Paul’s second property, following his 2017 purchase of a $6 million home in Encino.
The main house features two bedrooms, an expansive living room with a freestanding fireplace that adjoins a kitchen with custom tile, and a master suite with wood beams and a custom fireplace, The Los Angeles Times reports. The house also contains a 500-square-foot studio that is brightened by angled skylights and walls of glass. The ranch also has several other structures, including a guesthouse, a bunkhouse, a workshop, a barn, a two-car garage, and two solar panel systems for power.
Leary and his followers lived on the ranch until August 1972, when it was raided by narcotics agents. Leary, who is known in the clinical psychology community for his controversial prison experiments testing mind-altering drugs’ effectiveness for treating behavior disorders, died in Beverly Hills in 1996 at age 75.
If you’re one of Paul’s 20 million YouTube subscribers and eager for a house tour, you may have to wait until he recovers from his boxing match with British YouTuber KSI, which is set to take place on November 9.
